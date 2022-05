ALAMOSA COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A fire has sparked inside Great Sand Dunes National Park, according to park officials.

The National Park Service for the area tweeted it was started by a lightning strike in the grasslands along the entrance road along Highway 150.

Inbound traffic and the visitor center were closed, but there were no other evacuations at of around 4:30 p.m., park officials said.

