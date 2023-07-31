ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — Arvada firefighters believe lightning struck a home which caused a small fire Monday night.

The home, located on Janice Way, was luckily not seriously damaged and no one was hurt.

The fire was relegated to the attic area. The homeowner was the only one home and she was not hurt.

Arturo Bugarin lives next door and he said he was in his garage at the time.

“It kinda rattled my cage, a little bit. I, like, kinda have a concussion, right now,” Bugarin said.

Fire investigators will investigate the blaze to confirm the exact cause and origin.