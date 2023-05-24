DENVER (KDVR) — Lightning hit a home in Wheat Ridge Wednesday, causing a hole in the roof, multiple holes in the ceiling, as well as other damage.

Photos shared by West Metro Fire Rescue showed the damage done to the home, which is located in the 3800 block of Everett Street.

The force of the strike also blew out the plugs of an electrical outlet, charring the wall.

Aftermath of a lightning strike on a Wheat Ridge home (Credit: West Metro Fire Rescue)

Because the strike also compromised the wiring, the family living in the home will have to stay somewhere else until it is fixed.

How common is lightning in Colorado?

According to the National Weather Service, the Centennial State ranks 19th in the nation between 2009-2018 for the number of cloud-to-ground lightning flashes.

Lightning strikes have been known to cause wildfires, knock out power and even cause death.

“Based on data since 1980, lightning causes 2 fatalities and 12 injuries per year in the State of Colorado,” the NWS site says.

The NWS says there is an average of 500,000 lightning strikes in the state per year. The county with the highest number of deaths and injuries due to lightning is El Paso County, according to NWS.