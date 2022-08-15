ELIZABETH, Colo. (KDVR) — Firefighters confirm a house near Elizabeth caught fire after a Monday afternoon lightning strike.

The house is located just off of County Road 9 and Abilene Court. One woman was inside at the time. She was able to safely evacuate.

More than 20 reptiles were saved from inside the home. Two cats were also rescued. Two more are still missing. A number of fish also perished.

Firefighters with both Elizabeth and Franktown battled the blaze.

Homeowner Greg Owen said his home has been hit by lightning more than once.