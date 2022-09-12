DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team says light snow is possible for some mountain areas in Colorado on Wednesday night.

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said remnants from a tropical system, along with low pressure, will bring clouds, rain changes, and cooler temperatures starting on Tuesday in the mountains.

The mountains, mainly above 14,000 feet, could see light snow on Wednesday night.

There are also rain and snow chances for the mountains through the weekend, Tomer said.

Ski season is right around the corner. Loveland Ski Area plans to start making snow in 18 days on Sept. 30.

Many ski resorts expect to open in October, weather permitting.

