DENVER (KDVR) – Denver police are investigating after a Light Rail train hit a pedestrian and caused serious injuries early Saturday morning at Quebec and Smith Road.

Police say this is not a criminal investigation at this point.

At approximately 0157 Hrs, #DPD Officers were assigned to investigate a Serious Injury, Light Rail vs Pedestrian incident at Quebec and Smith Road. At this time the WB Light Rail is not in operation due to the investigation. #Denver. pic.twitter.com/qdNC3RfPZO — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 20, 2021

The westbound Light Rail stopped operating due to the investigation.

This is a developing story. Details will be provided as they are released.