Lift of mask order leads to questions, some confusion

DENVER (KDVR) — It is the day so many people have been waiting for: the lifting of the state’s mask orders.

It seems pretty straight forward, but there are still many places you must wear a mask.

While many people are glad the mask mandate has changed, those who huff and puff at gyms like the 24 Hour Fitness in Aurora, are glad they no longer have to wear them if they are fully vaccinated.

“It’s actually like the best thing. I have like an intensity factor to my workout so like having a mask over my nose it’s hard sometimes,”said member Isaac Lysaght.

At some gyms the change overnight caught some people by surprise, and there were lots of questions today.

“I think the questions are like what’s allowed because everything feels a little bit all over, so we’re just following CDC guidance,” said 24 Hour Fitness Manager Megan Bartlett.

At large grocery stores like King Soopers, everyone is still required to wear a mask.

“I’m totally vaccinated but as you see I have a mask on. I just came out of the store with a mask. I’ll wear it when I go into a store until I feel the percentage of vaccinated people goes up,” said Lisa Cranmer, who was exiting the grocery store.

Uber and many taxi cab drivers are still required to wear masks and so are customers. Still, driver Bill Blair is glad the state’s orders have changed.

“I think it’s about time they lift the ban, it’s been going on for too long,” said Blair.

Back at 24 Hour Fitness, the good ole days are feeling better than ever; even if not wearing a mask feels a little awkward at first.