Life plus 48 years for man convicted in Commerce City double homicide

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Adams County District Judge Priscilla Loew sentenced Thomas Holleman to life in prison without parole plus 48 years on Wednesday for a double homicide that occurred in Commerce City last April.

In March, Thomas Holleman, Jr. plead guilty to charges of first-degree murder after deliberation in the death of 42-year-old Raphael Sassi, and to second-degree murder in the death of 59-year-old Mary Broad.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Brian Mason said Holleman committed a “gruesome, selfish, outrageous, and, most of all, brutal double homicide.”

“Thomas Holleman murdered Raphael Sassi and Mary Broad in cold blood –at a time when both had just achieved long-sought happiness in their own lives.”

On April 5, 2019 Commerce City police responded to a 911 call from Holleman, telling officers that he had just killed his landlord and one of his roommates.

Officers found Mary Broad and Raphael Sassi dead on the floor of the residence, both were shot multiple times in the chest and head.