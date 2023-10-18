LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — Dozens of friends and classmates of seventh grader Liam Stewart gathered about a block from Euclid Middle School on Wednesday to grow a memorial where he was struck and killed on his bike.

“As a parent, you think about the unimaginable of losing a child,” said Adam Long, a close friend of the Stewart family. “Just the deep anguish and heaviness of thinking of Liam’s parents.”

Long said his son and Liam were best friends.

“Liam was my son’s best friend for a number of years,” Long said.

Liam was on his everyday commute to school with just a little more than a block left when he was hit and killed.

Liam loved Scouts, cello and the outdoors

Long and dozens of others set out flowers, cards and stuffed animals to show their love and support for Liam.

FOX31 also learned through people at the memorial that Liam loved his Boy Scout troop, loved to play the cello and really enjoyed being outdoors.

“The first thing was just, no. I started crying out to God, like why?” Long said of learning about the loss.

Several students and teachers wore the color red to school on Wednesday to honor Liam. They said it was his favorite color.

The driver stayed on the scene after the crash, and no charges had been filed as of Wednesday afternoon, police said.