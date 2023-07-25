DENVER (KDVR) — The end of July marks the one-month date until the Rodeway Inn Motel emergency shelter transitions into permanent housing. This leaves only one shelter in the Denver area that specializes in transgender and non-binary people.

The Rodeway, originally focused on women, transgender and non-binary people, is redirecting towards affordable housing for people coming out of homelessness. The current guests at Rodeway are being relocated, but it doesn’t mark the end of the housing crisis in the LGBTQIA+ community.

After the Rodeway transitions, The Delores Project will be the only other 24/7 shelter in the area designed for transgender and nonbinary adults.

“In light of so much anti-trans rhetoric and politics, anti-trans legislation that is passing through in different states, we’re seeing that the streets are significantly less safe for trans and non-binary people,” said Danny Roetzer, the fund development manager at The Delores Project. “People are coming from out of state to seek asylum essentially, in our shelter, or sort of wanting to get connected to housing services here.”

Just one LGBTQ+ shelter in Denver area

The soon-to-be-only shelter specializing in LGBTQIA+ is a 50-person shelter with 35 permanent supportive housing options. There’s not always vacancy, Roetzer said.

While The Delores Project constantly accepts new people and most shelters won’t specifically turn a community away, the number of transgender and nonbinary individuals using Denver’s shelter system tripled during the pandemic, according to a press release from The Delores Project.

The transition is still a work in progress. The Denver Housing Authority is looking for semi-private accommodations that are similar to the Rodeway, said Woodbury. Meanwhile, the Delores Project is working with the city to address the inequity, according to Roetzer.

About 89% of Rodeway guests have identified other housing options, according to Derek Woodbury, the communications director at the Department of Housing Stability.