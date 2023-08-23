PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) — Four books with LGBTQ+ themes were at the center of controversy Wednesday night when Douglas County considered banning them in public libraries.

The books included “The Hips on the Drag Queen Go Swish, Swish, Swish,” “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” “This Book is Gay” and “Jack of Hearts.”

The Board of Trustees for Douglas County Libraries ultimately voted to keep those books on library shelves, but not before a standing-room-only debate in Parker.

Debate over LGBTQ books in Parker

FOX31 spoke with Aaron Wood. He filed four appeals with the Board of Trustees for Douglas County Libraries.

“I’m not out to demonize a particular community and, honestly, I believe this has a disadvantage for the LGBT community, because I would be opposed to heterosexual content that would put sexual perversion or sexual acts in front of children,” Wood said.

LGBTQ advocacy organization One Colorado was monitoring the outcome.

“One Colorado will do what we need to ensure that access to diverse communities through books,” said Nadine Bridges, executive director.

Tax dollars are involved in the purchase of those books, but taxpayers include those on both sides of the debate.

Bob Pasicznyuk, executive library director, said the books meet guidelines, they are available at national bookstores and there are programs that allow for guided exposure to book collections.

Wood told FOX31 he’s planning another set of appeals to address graphic novels that include what he calls “inappropriate material,” whether the theme is LGBTQ or heterosexual.