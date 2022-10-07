DENVER (KDVR) — One thing is certain: Broncos Country is mostly one angry nation.

Coming off a mistaken-laden loss to the Indianapolis Colts Thursday night at home, Bronco fans took to the airwaves Friday to voice their frustration.

Some callers to the KOA Sports Zoo put the blame at the feet of first-year coach Nathaniel Hackett, but most of the calls centered on the play of the highly touted Russell Wilson.

Over at Empower Field at Mile High, the scene was what you might expect the day after a game.

Rudy Liceiro was taking pictures with his family. They had just arrived from El Paso.

“It’s early in the season, so, no worries,” the lifelong Broncos fan said.

Unlike many others, Liceiro has not lost faith in the Denver signal-caller.

“The way I see it,” he said, “any given Sunday, any given game, it can be anybody’s game. I don’t worry too much.”

The Broncos play the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football on Oct. 17.