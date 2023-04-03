EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Opening statements in the murder trial of Letecia Stauch, who is accused of murdering her stepson in 2020, begins Monday.

Letecia, now 39, is accused of killing her stepson, 11-year-old Gannon Stauch. Gannon was reported missing in January 2020, and his disappearance sparked a nationwide search. On March 2, 2020, Letecia was arrested in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and then on March 18, 2020, Gannon’s body was found in Florida.

In the three years since Gannon’s death, Letecia has changed her plea in the case. Originally, she pleaded not guilty, but then changed her plea to not guilty by reason of insanity in February 2022.

Letecia’s trial began on March 20 with a jury selection, and those selected will be called back for Monday’s opening statements. The trial is expected to last six to eight weeks.

She faces 13 counts for allegedly killing Gannon, including first-degree murder, child abuse and tampering with evidence.

