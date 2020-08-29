Letecia Stauch writes letter to judge claiming she is being mistreated in jail

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Letecia Stauch, the woman accused of killing her stepson, 11-year-old Gannon Stauch, wrote a letter to Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Gregory Warner claiming she is being mistreated in the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center (CJC).

On March 2, Stauch was arrested on murder charges in connection with Gannon’s death. Gannon’s remains were found in Florida later that month.

In the letter dated Aug. 12, Stauch claims she received threats in her food and has been abused at least 15 times while being transported. She says she suffered injured ribs, bumps to her head, cut ankles and wrists, and the loss of sensation in her hands.

“I’ve proven myself as a responsible citizen and should not be subjected to the cruel punishment that I receive at CJC,” Stauch wrote.

Stauch complained that she has not been able to meet in-person with her legal counsel in five months. In May, her lawyers asked a judge to allow video conferencing or for Stauch to be released on bond.

“I understand this pandemic is unforeseen but I don’t feel I should be held unconstitutionally, denied access to my attorneys, have constitutional rights violated, and be abused in the process,” Stauch wrote.

She says she cannot properly participate in her defense because she is limited to three one-hour phone calls with her attorneys each week.

“I do not feel like a U.S. citizen being treated this way in my beloved country. I’m not getting a fair process, I’m not getting represented properly and I’ll give the benefit of the doubt of a pandemic but the other unjust treatment is not the way that our founding fathers intended this process to go,” Stauch wrote.

READ: Letter from Letecia Stauch to Judge Gregory Warner

Stauch said she is concerned about someone tampering with her food.

“I live each day not knowing what will happen to me next, what person will put something else in my food, what rights I’ll be denied tomorrow or what injuries will occur next. I support law enforcement, I support our military, our country and I know that a few bad apples/incidents can ruin it for good people,” she wrote.

Stauch maintained her innocence in the letter.

“Again, this is just the surface of my concerns and asked (sic) that something be done so I can get this behind me, move past this trial in life, forgive those who persecuted and afflicted me, continue to be a soldier for Christ, and repair my mental state and most importantly… grieve,” she wrote.

In June, Stauch was ordered to undergo a mental evaluation after allegedly plotting to escape from jail.