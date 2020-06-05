Letecia Stauch ordered to undergo mental competency evaluation after plotting to escape jail

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Letecia Stauch, the woman accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson Gannon Stauch, will undergo a mental competency evaluation, which was announced during a status hearing Friday morning.

Stauch allegedly sent letters to another inmate, which included detailed plans of her plot to escape the jail.

The defense filed a motion around 4:45 p.m. Thursday raising the issue of Stauch’s competency, according to the judge. The motion itself is sealed. The court found they did not have enough information to determine whether she is competent or not, so they are required to do a competency test.

The next scheduled court appearance is 90 days from now, or September 8. If the test is completed sooner, Stauch could appear in court before then. In the meantime, she will be moved out of the jail and into the state hospital, where she will be tested.

Also in Friday’s conference, prosecutors said investigators used dental records to confirm the body found in Florida was Gannon’s.

Letecia Stauch was originally arrested on March 2 on suspicion of several charges, including first-degree murder, and has been housed at El Paso County Jail.

The full affidavit for probable cause can be found here.