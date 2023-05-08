COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — The jury in the Letecia Stauch murder trial reached a verdict on Monday afternoon.

Stauch was found guilty of all charges related to murdering her stepson, 11-year-old Gannon, including first-degree murder after deliberation, first degree murder of a child under 12 years old by a person in a position of trust, tampering with a deceased human body and tampering with physical evidence.

Stauch will be sentenced on Monday afternoon.

“The family has been thinking about this day for three years. They are ready for sentencing,” the judge shared with the court.

FOX31’s Nicole Fierro has been following this case from the beginning and has been monitoring the trial since it began. She was in court for the reading of the verdict.

Stuach is charged with murdering her stepson, 11-year-old Gannon Stauch, in January of 2020.

On Jan. 27, 2020, Stauch called the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and reported Gannon left their home near Colorado Springs and never returned. Investigators believe Stauch killed Gannon sometime after 2 p.m. that day.

Police arrested her on March 2, 2020, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. They found Gannon’s body in Pace, Florida, on March 18.

In September of that year, Stauch underwent a psychiatric evaluation and in January 2021 she was found competent to stand trial. A judge determined there was enough evidence to proceed with a trial in September 2021 and in November Stauch entered a not guilty plea.

Stauch changed her plea to not guilty by reason of insanity in February 2022 and over the course of last year she underwent several additional mental health evaluations.

The trial began with jury selection in March 2023 and opening statements followed on April 3.

Dara Bitler contributed to this report.