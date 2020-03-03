Letecia Stauch makes first court appearance in South Carolina, won’t fight extradition

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW/FOX21) — Letecia Stauch will be extradited back to Colorado to face murder charges in connection with the disappearance of her stepson, 11-year-old Gannon Stauch.
Neighbor with video evidence in Gannon Stauch case reacts to stepmom’s arrest
Stauch made her first court appearance Tuesday morning in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. She did not fight extradition back to Colorado.
Stauch was arrested Monday on multiple charges, including first-degree murder (child under 12 – position of trust), child abuse resulting in death, tampering with a deceased human body, and tampering with physical evidence.
‘Justice will be served’: Gannon Stauch’s mother gives emotional statement
Gannon, 11, was last seen January 27, when Stauch reported him as a runaway. An intense search began quickly after his disappearance, focusing first on areas surrounding the Stauch family home on Mandan Drive in Security. The search later expanded to multiple areas throughout El Paso and Douglas counties.
On Monday, law enforcement in Myrtle Beach arrested Stauch in connection with the boy’s disappearance.
Stauch was an employee of Horry County Schools in South Carolina from November 2010 until she resigned on June 29, 2015,according to a spokesperson for the school district. Stauch worked as a para-professional from 2010 until 2012, then as a special education teacher.
Read More:
- ‘Justice will be served’: Gannon Stauch’s mother gives emotional statement after
- Gannon Stauch’s stepmother arrested in 11-year-old’s disappearance
- Gannon Stauch’s babysitter says she believes stepmother is innocent
- More than 300 tips reported on day 12 of search for Gannon Stauch
- ‘Find Gannon’; Hundreds pray for Gannon Stauch 12 days after disappearance
- El Paso County Sheriff’s Office utilizes new equipment in search for Gannon Stauch
- Search continues for missing 11-year-old Gannon Stauch 10 days after he went missing
- Private investigator speaks on search for missing boy Gannon Stauch
- Watch: Family of missing Gannon Stauch releases video statement
- Surveillance footage could provide clues in search for missing El Paso County boy
- El Paso County Sheriff’s Office gets new evidence in search for missing 11-year-old boy
- Community joins forces to find missing 11-year-old
- El Paso County Sheriff’s Office asks public for help finding missing 11-year-old