Letecia Stauch makes first court appearance in South Carolina, won’t fight extradition

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW/FOX21) — Letecia Stauch will be extradited back to Colorado to face murder charges in connection with the disappearance of her stepson, 11-year-old Gannon Stauch.

Stauch made her first court appearance Tuesday morning in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. She did not fight extradition back to Colorado.

Letecia Stauch mugshot taken Tuesday morning / Courtesy Horry County Sheriff’s Office

Stauch was arrested Monday on multiple charges, including first-degree murder (child under 12 – position of trust), child abuse resulting in death, tampering with a deceased human body, and tampering with physical evidence.

Gannon, 11, was last seen January 27, when Stauch reported him as a runaway. An intense search began quickly after his disappearance, focusing first on areas surrounding the Stauch family home on Mandan Drive in Security. The search later expanded to multiple areas throughout El Paso and Douglas counties.

On Monday, law enforcement in Myrtle Beach arrested Stauch in connection with the boy’s disappearance.

Stauch was an employee of Horry County Schools in South Carolina from November 2010 until she resigned on June 29, 2015,according to a spokesperson for the school district. Stauch worked as a para-professional from 2010 until 2012, then as a special education teacher.

