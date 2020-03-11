Letecia Stauch makes first Colorado court appearance

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Letecia Stauch, the woman accused of killing her stepson Gannon Stauch, appeared in court in Colorado for the first time Wednesday afternoon.

Stauch was extradited last week from South Carolina, where she was arrested on multiple charges, including first-degree murder.

Gannon, 11, was last seen Jan. 27, when Stauch reported him as a runaway. An intense search began quickly after his disappearance, focusing first on areas surrounding the Stauch family home on Mandan Drive in Security, just southeast of Colorado Springs. The search later expanded to multiple areas throughout El Paso and Douglas counties.