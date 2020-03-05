Letecia Stauch has first court appearance in El Paso County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) -- Letecia Stauch had her first court appearance in El Paso County Thursday afternoon.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office in Kansas confirmed Stauch spent Wednesday night in their jail. She was removed from the roster of current inmates sometime between 3 and 4 a.m. Mountain Time Thursday.

The 36-year-old is now in custody in the El Paso County Jail and has been charged with murder in the first degree, child abuse resulting in death, tampering with a deceased human body and tampering with physical evidence.

Stauch made her first court appearance Tuesday morning in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where she was arrested Monday.

During Stauch's hearing Thursday, Stauch’s public defender filed a motion with the court objecting to all future expanded media coverage in this case.

Senior Deputy DA Michael Allen spoke to the public following her court appearance Thursday to reiterate the charges against Stauch and explained what the process will look like for this case moving forward.

Gannon's classmates showed support for him Thursday by wearing blue. Other schools followed suit and wore his favorite color as well.

Stauch's next hearing will be March 11.