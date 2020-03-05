Letecia Stauch being held in Kansas jail during extradition to Colorado

SALINE COUNTY, Kan. — Letecia Stauch was booked into a jail in central Kansas Wednesday while being extradited to Colorado.

Stauch is accused of killing her stepson, 11-year-old Gannon Stauch.

Court records show Letecia was booked into the Saline County Jail at 3:15 p.m. Central Time Wednesday.

The reason for incarceration is listed as “In Transit/Courtesy Hold.”

The Saline County Jail is located in Salina, which is just south of Interstate 70.

Stauch, 36, was arrested in South Carolina on Monday and made her first court appearance on Tuesday. She did not fight extradition to Colorado.

Stauch faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder (child under 12 – position of trust), child abuse resulting in death, tampering with a deceased human body and tampering with physical evidence.

Gannon was last seen Jan. 27 in Security, an El Paso County community just southeast of Colorado Springs.

Authorities said that for security reasons, they would not say when Letecia is expected to arrive in El Paso County.