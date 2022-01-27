Letecia Stauch back in court on 2-year anniversary of Gannon Stauch’s suspected murder

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) – Leticia Stauch was back in court Thursday on the two-year anniversary of her stepson, Gannon Stauch’s, disappearance and suspected murder.

Leticia is accused of murdering Gannon in January 2020.

Leticia entered a plea of not guilty last November as the defense said they would likely introduce evidence about her mental condition.

When Gannon went missing from his home in El Paso County in January 2020, the 11-year-old was reported as a runaway.

On Jan. 27, 2020, Letecia Stauch called the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and reported Gannon left their home near Colorado Springs and never returned.

Police arrested her on March 2 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. They found Gannon’s body in Pace, Florida, on March 18.

Since March 2020, Stauch has been held in the El Paso County Jail. She faces over a dozen charges, including first-degree murder.