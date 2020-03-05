Watch
Letecia Stauch arrives in El Paso County after extradition from South Carolina

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.— Letecia Stauch, the woman accused of murdering her stepson Gannon Stauch, arrived in El Paso County Thursday morning after being extradited from South Carolina.

She spent part of Wednesday in Sailina, Kansas.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office in Kansas confirmed Stauch spent Wednesday night in their jail. She was removed from the roster of current inmates sometime between 3 and 4 a.m. Mountain Time Thursday.

Stauch made her first court appearance Tuesday morning in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where she was arrested Monday.

