Support Colorado’s health care workers through ‘Operation White Lights’

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — Balconies, porches and rooflines in Colorado are invited to sparkle in “Operation White Lights.”

Honoring the sacrifice, compassion and care of health care workers during the pandemic is the goal of Centura Health’s grassroots movement.

Placing white lights on your home or business, wearing a white bow on your coat or tying one on your car are all ways to show hope, unity and support.

“Our caregivers continue to respond to the health and well-being needs with courage and compassion, fulfilling our Mission of providing whole person care,” said Patrick Gaughan, SVP and Chief Values Integration Officer at Centura Health. “As caregivers come and leave their shifts, seeing a flurry of white will remind them that the community has their back and we are thankful for their dedication to provide hope and healing.”

Centura Health’s 17 hospitals will be showing support with white ribbons through the end of January. Centura Porter Adventist Hospital is hanging lights and bows across its campus on Wednesday. Porter is located at 2525 S. Downing St. in Denver.