Let it snow, Loveland has fired up the snow making guns

LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) – Loveland Ski Area has fired up the snow guns after a winter storm provided 5.5 inches of snow on Sunday.

“It is beginning to look a lot like winter up here at Loveland,” said Rob Goodell, COO. “The snowmaking team had been patiently waiting for the cold temperatures to arrive and was ready to go yesterday afternoon when the weather cooperated.”

The Catwalk and Mambo runs make up the first run that with open with an 18 inch base, 1,000 vertical feet and over a mile long. It usually takes about two weeks of snowmaking to open the ski area.

“Every flake that hits the ground gets us that much close to opening day. We look forward to welcoming everyone back in a few short weeks.,” said Goodell.

Last year Loveland Opened on Oct. 25.