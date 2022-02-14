Lessons learned from backcountry skiers’ avalanche rescue

LOVELAND PASS, Colo. (KDVR) — A woman and her adult son are OK after triggering an avalanche on the west side of Loveland Pass on Sunday. Experts point to the incident as a good reminder that backcountry skiers should be as prepared as the mom-son duo were.

The man was carried more than 300 feet downhill and dropped more than 50 feet over a cliff, according to officials. His mom was able to dig him out.

Experts said the Sunday scare at Loveland Pass could have been so much worse.

“Had [he] been buried in any other direction or position—[he] could’ve had a much worse outcome for sure,” said Hunter Mortensen, team leader for Summit County Search and Rescue Group.

The victim was found buried up to his waist.

“They stacked all the odds in their favor,” Mortensen said.

What to carry when backcountry skiing

Increasing survival odds is crucial when venturing into the snowy Colorado backcountry. Outdoor enthusiasts should check avalanche forecasts posted by the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

Necessary gear includes:

Beacon to find a buried ski partner

Probe to determine depth

Shovel to free anyone trapped under snow

Avalanche airbag backpacks can also help increase odds of survival.

“It blows up this gigantic balloon — like the airbag in your car — that increases your surface area and that keeps you on top of the avalanche,” Mortensen explained.

But the force and speed of an avalanche may not give someone enough of an opportunity to deploy an airbag. Search and rescue personnel stress people should never backcountry ski alone.

“Never go into avalanche terrain alone,” Mortensen said. “That’s just roulette that I don’t think is worth playing.”

To save someone, Mortensen said it is important to dig 1.5 times downhill from where a probe reaches a buried person. The idea is to dig up toward where the victim’s head is most likely located, increasing the chance of survival.