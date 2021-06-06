Lengthy I-25 closure sneaks up on unaware drivers

LONE TREE, Colo. (KDVR) – Interstate 25 in Lone Tree was completely shut down in the northbound direction for 18 hours overnight on Sunday.

Dan Hardee was heading back from a gig in Castle Rock to Aurora when he got stuck in the planned closure.

“Brake lights everywhere; We’re not moving at all!” said Hardee. “My app goes, ‘Estimated time in traffic: 48 minutes,’ to go a mile!”

He said the closure caught him off guard, and apparently a lot of other people, too.

“The fact that this many people were on the road and didn’t get the memo is a problem,” Hardee said.

The work had to happen after a driver crashed into the bridge because his truck was too tall. The crash caused the bridge to be unsafe.

Though the major impacts of the project have passed, CDOT still has far to go.

CDOT spokesperson Tamara Rollison said the main demolition was done over the weekend, but the next step is rebuilding the damaged bridge. To allows crews to rebuild the bridge, overnight closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. will happen periodically until July 4 weekend.

“That’s when traffic volumes are low, (and) we don’t expect the impacts to be that serious,” said Rollison.

Rollison reminds drivers to look out for road signs and check cotrip.org to avoid any jams.