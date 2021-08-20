Lengthy delays reported at DIA due to emergency repairs on train to gates

DENVER (KDVR) — Emergency repairs are complete on the train to the gates at Denver International Airport.

DIA shared the update around 10:10 a.m. Friday saying, “The emergency repairs to the train to the gates are now complete and we continue to increase capacity of the train system. It will likely take several hours for operations to return to normal so we recommend passengers continue to give themselves an extra hour to get to the concourses. If passengers’ flights leave from Concourse A, we encourage them to use the A-Bridge Security Checkpoint.”

The repairs started around 5 a.m.

A FOX31 and Channel 2 viewer Paul Lolkema said it took him two hours to get through TSA Pre-Check and once he finally made it through security, the lines were long and the trains were packed.

Lolkema shared these photos:

