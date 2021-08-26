Lend a helping paw to pets like ‘Spinach’ at Foothills Animal Shelter

Lily is available at the Foothills Animal Shelter (Credit: FHAS)

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — Foothills Animal Shelter is matching donations dollar for dollar to benefit pets trying to find their forever homes.

One dog whose life was changed by the animal shelter goes by the name of Spinach. Spinach, a tiny pooch, came to the shelter with a fractured jaw and injured eye. He received veterinary care via the shelter, and though he had to part with an eye, Spinach made a miraculous recovery.

“Your donations to Foothills Animal Shelter help provide second chances to animals in need. When you give, you’re helping provide life-changing care to homeless, abandoned, and neglected pets right here in our community,” said Executive Director for Foothills Animal Shelter Connie Howard.

Foothills Animal Shelter will accept and match donations up to $10,000 until Aug. 31.

If you wish to give to Foothills Animal Shelter and pets like Spinach, you can donate on the Foothills Animal Shelter website.