DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado elected leaders joined health officials Friday to discuss a new bill that would create a Behavioral Health Administration.
Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera spoke, along with several other legislators at 10 a.m.
The full list of speakers includes:
- Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera
- Dr. Morgan Medlock, Behavioral Health Administration Commissioner
- Executive Director Michelle Barnes, Colorado Department of Human Services
- Deputy Manager Barbara Drake, Douglas County
- Executive Director Kim Bimestefer, Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing
- Commissioner Michael Conway, Division of Insurance
- Jenny Hill, Advocate/Person with Lived Experience
- Rep. Rod Pelton
- Sen. Pete Lee