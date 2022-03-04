DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado elected leaders joined health officials Friday to discuss a new bill that would create a Behavioral Health Administration.

Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera spoke, along with several other legislators at 10 a.m.

The full list of speakers includes:

Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera

Dr. Morgan Medlock, Behavioral Health Administration Commissioner

Executive Director Michelle Barnes, Colorado Department of Human Services

Deputy Manager Barbara Drake, Douglas County

Executive Director Kim Bimestefer, Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing

Commissioner Michael Conway, Division of Insurance

Jenny Hill, Advocate/Person with Lived Experience

Rep. Rod Pelton

Sen. Pete Lee