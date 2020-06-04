Legislation proposed to help Coloradans recover from pandemic, return to work safely

DENVER, Colo. (KDVR) – On Thursday, House and Senate Democrats announced a package of legislation that would help Coloradans recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and return to work safely.

Many of the bills direct funding from the federal CARES Act to vulnerable Coloradans as well as small businesses.

“We are working to pass legislation that directly supports families and small businesses, helps Coloradans get back to work safely and protects the health and safety of our communities,” said Speaker KC Becker, D-Boulder. “Coloradans are looking to us for leadership and how we will help them rebuild their lives. These bills provide direct support to help hardworking Coloradans afford to stay in their homes, pay their bills and make ends meet.”

The following legislation has been proposed:

Coronavirus Relief Funds for Small Business Grants : This bill will be introduced in the Senate and will direct $20 million dollars to the Energize Colorado Fund, which will provide assistance to small businesses in Colorado who have suffered hardship because of COVID-19. In addition, this fund would provide grants to businesses with less than 25 employees, and would specifically focus on those who did not qualify for SBA PPP loans.

: The bill creates a food pantry assistance grant program and allocates $500,000 to support Colorado’s most vulnerable across the state and to create new market opportunities for Colorado agricultural products. Expand Access to Unemployment Insurance : This bill works to expand those who qualify for unemployment insurance (UI) benefits and increase the benefits workers can receive.

: This bill works to expand those who qualify for unemployment insurance (UI) benefits and increase the benefits workers can receive. Strengthening Debt Protections: This bill expands the ability of the Attorney General to provide oversight of extraordinary debt collection actions, like garnishment.