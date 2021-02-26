Legally blind 67-year-old Denver woman missing for a week

DENVER (KDVR) — Police are seeking assistance in finding a 67-year-old woman who was last seen at 7 p.m. on Feb. 19 at her residence at E. 19th Avenue and Sherman Street.

Cheryl Parsons is legally blind, police report. She has straight shoulder length gray/brown hair and blue eyes. She is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 128 pounds.

Authorities say she usually wears sweatpants, sweatshirts with snow boots and a cross-body tan purse.

Anyone who may have seen her or know anything about her whereabouts is asked to call Denver police at 720-913-2000 and reference case #21-115962.