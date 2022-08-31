WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A judge denied bail Wednesday to the man accused of using a hatchet to kill a 22-year-old Greeley woman.

Police say Angelica Vega was found dead in her car after being killed at the NOCO Nutrition store on Friday, Aug. 26.

The suspect, 24-year-old Marcos Vallejos sat quietly as bail was denied in the first-degree murder case against him.

In court documents obtained by FOX31, police said surveillance video shows Vallejos entered the store just after 5:30 p.m. then walked behind the counter after sitting in the store for an hour, and attacked Vega with a hatchet several times and later sexually assaulted her.

Police said he then placed her body into the backseat of her car, which was found by officers five minutes away at a gas station.

The defense team requested three months to investigate any mental illness issues associated with its client.

Former Arapahoe District Attorney and FOX31 legal expert George Brauchler said that the law is clear regarding insanity pleas.

“It is the gut reaction of anyone out there when they hear of a crime of massive proportions or is particularly heinous or gory like this one appears to be, to say ‘oh, the person that did this has to be insane.’ What the law says is do you know right from wrong and are you able to murder someone after deliberating on it,” Brauchler said.

He added that the evidence shown on surveillance video will present a challenge for an insanity plea.

“(He) hid himself out until everyone that could stop him was gone. After he commits the heinous crime he tries to hide the evidence,” Brauchler said.

Vega’s family crowded the courtroom at the hearing, at one point becoming upset when Vallejos looked toward them and balked at the request for so much time to pass before the next hearing.

Judge Marcelo Adrian Kopcow set the next court date for Nov. 10 at 11:30 a.m

A GoFundMe has been set up for Vega’s family.