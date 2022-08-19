AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The family of 57-year-old Lee Brewer is pleading for the unknown driver that hit and killed him to come forward.

“I think the police said he was crossing in the middle. He waited for a car to go by, and as it went by. this other car came out of nowhere and hit him,” said Cagney Nelson, one of Brewer’s older sisters.

Lee Brewer, 57, was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Aurora on Aug. 15, 2022. (Credit: Cagney Nelson)

According to the Aurora Police Department, on Aug. 15 at about 10:50 p.m., Brewer was crossing North Peoria Street near East 17th Avenue. As he was crossing the southbound lanes of traffic, he was struck by a driver in an SUV, who continued south and did not stop. The man was transported to the hospital, where he died.

The investigation so far has found that the suspect vehicle is a charcoal gray 2007 or 2008 Honda Pilot SUV, similar to the vehicle shown below. The Honda should be missing its passenger side view mirror.

A Honda Pilot SUV similar to this one is suspected in a deadly hit-and-run in Aurora that killed 57-year-old Lee Brewer.

“The driver themselves, they are the ones who should have stopped,” said Elonda Vaughn, another of Brewer’s older sisters.

The family said Lee loved to dance. They believe he was hit by the driver when he was returning from the hospital because he had not felt well earlier that day.

“If they could just admit the fault and come forth,” Nelson said.

Anyone who may have information about this case is encouraged to contact Aurora Police Traffic at 303-739-6243 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. Tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.