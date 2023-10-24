(NEXSTAR) — While more than 264,000 people moved into Colorado last year, another 239,000 decided to pack their things and leave the state, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Texas received the most Coloradans in 2022, with Census estimates saying over 24,500 moved to the Lone Star State. Another 21,000 moved to Florida. California was another popular destination for Colorado — almost 20,000 decided to make the move to the West Coast state.

Interestingly, nearly 70,000 people moved to Colorado from those three states in 2022: 33,200 from California; 25,500 from Texas; and 11,100 from Florida.

Those leaving Colorado also sought out neighboring states. That was especially true for Arizona, where more than 12,200 moved. Other neighbors receiving residents from Colorado were:

New Mexico: 7,846

Oklahoma: 5,902

Kansas: 7,359

Nebraska: 6,422

Wyoming: 5,076

Utah: 5,327

The least popular destinations for those on the move, according to Census estimates, were primarily along the East Coast: Rhode Island, Delaware, West Virginia, and Vermont. Puerto Rico was also on that list.

The new data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau’s annual American Community Survey. The survey happens more frequently than the official Census and gives people a better idea of changes happening in their community year to year.

Over 5.8 million people call Colorado home, according to 2022 Census data.