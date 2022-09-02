DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures are still in the 90s but a slight sign of fall is starting to emerge in some areas of Colorado.

Green leaves on trees are starting to get sprinkled with yellow and light red leaves in areas like Grand Lake and even the Bosque del Oso State Wildlife Area near Weston.

John Williams shared this photo from Grand Lake:

When will peak fall color happen?

Here is a look at when the Pinpoint Weather Team expects fall peak color to happen.

Sept. 15-30: Rocky Mountain National Park, Steamboat Springs, Flat Tops

Sept. 17-Oct. 1: Vail, Summit County, Aspen, Gunnison, Grand Mesa

Sept. 19-Oct. 3: Northern San Juan Mountains, Southern San Juan Mountains, Sangre De Cristo Mountains

October: Denver

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said dry, cool nights will keep the colors changing.

