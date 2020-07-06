‘Leave it home or take it with you’; JeffCo park rangers warn hikers not to leave valuables in car

MORRISON, Colo. (KDVR) — More and more people are hitting the trails in Colorado as summer ramps up in the Centennial State.

Spending hours on the trail, however, can give thieves hours of opportunity to take advantage of people leaving valuables in their cars in the parking lot.

“A thief knows you’re gonna be gone for a while,” said Jefferson County Open Space Park Ranger Mary Ann Bonnell. “There’s a lot of activity at trailheads so people are fairly forgiving of seeing people just loitering around.”

Park Rangers say they’ve noticed a lot of break-ins along the Front Range, and most recently at the Mount Falcon trailhead in Morrison.

Just talked with @MorrisonPolice @JeffcoOpenSpace Mt Falcon Morrison trailhead. He noted recent MV trespass @ this trailhead. Take valuables with you or leave them at home. https://t.co/SeLFMwERAR — Mary Ann (@JCOSRanger1) July 5, 2020

JeffCo Open Spaces put out signage at some trailheads reminding people to, “Leave it home or take it with you” when it comes to your valuables.

Bonnell recommends leaving items at home, taking them with you on the trail or hiding them in your car before you get to the trail.

“You’re being watched,” Bonnell said. “You should just assume that, and you should behave accordingly.”