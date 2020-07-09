Leather shoe retailer Frye closes in Cherry Creek; Landlord says it’s owed $35K

DENVER — Leather shoe retailer The Frye Co. has been booted from Cherry Creek.

The company’s store at 200 Fillmore St., Unit 108, which opened in 2016, has closed. Court records show that Frye’s landlord Western Development Group sued the retailer in June, saying it was owed $35,819 for rent and other costs associated with the unit.

A judge ruled in the landlord’s favor last week, awarding it possession of the premises.

The Frye Co. did not respond to a request for comment. Western Development declined to comment.

Frye’s store in Cherry Creek was 2,200 square feet, according to previous BusinessDen reporting.

Though Frye has made leather shoes and boots since 1863, it opened its first retail location in New York City in 2011. The company now has 14 U.S. locations, according to its website.

Read more at BusinessDen.com.