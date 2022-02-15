DENVER (Stacker) — The value of traditional education can vary widely across the country. While a college degree has long been viewed as a critical step toward the American dream, growing costs have led many students to reconsider the return-on-investment of higher education. Meanwhile, local economies and individual circumstances can push others toward learning a trade or entering the workforce early.

These considerations aside, national statistics show a clear difference in earnings as they relate to educational attainment, as college graduates typically earn 65% more than those with only a high school degree.

To help understand areas with the lowest educational attainment, Stacker compiled a list of the least educated counties in Colorado using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the lowest percentage of the population 25 years and over that has a bachelor’s degree or higher. Ties are broken by the highest percent with less than a high school diploma.

Keep reading on for a look at the least-educated counties in Colorado.

50. Hinsdale County

45.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 6.3% ($44,107 median earnings)

High school graduate: 22.8% ($31,417)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.3% ($30,556)

Bachelor’s degree: 31% ($30,000)

Graduate or professional degree: 14.7% ($41,667)

49. Jefferson County

45.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 5.5% ($29,957 median earnings)

High school graduate: 20.3% ($38,468)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 29% ($42,541)

Bachelor’s degree: 28.7% ($60,951)

Graduate or professional degree: 16.4% ($73,402)

48. La Plata County

44.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 4.4% ($26,618 median earnings)

High school graduate: 20% ($34,109)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.3% ($34,931)

Bachelor’s degree: 27.7% ($44,505)

Graduate or professional degree: 16.5% ($57,177)

47. Arapahoe County

42.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 7.4% ($27,398 median earnings)

High school graduate: 20.8% ($34,220)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 29% ($40,954)

Bachelor’s degree: 27.2% ($56,885)

Graduate or professional degree: 15.6% ($73,022)

46. Gilpin County

39.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 1.6% ($40,833 median earnings)

High school graduate: 21.4% ($34,963)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 37.5% ($46,392)

Bachelor’s degree: 26.1% ($53,583)

Graduate or professional degree: 13.5% ($60,263)

45. El Paso County

38.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 5.8% ($25,339 median earnings)

High school graduate: 20.4% ($31,241)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.3% ($36,493)

Bachelor’s degree: 23.6% ($51,047)

Graduate or professional degree: 15% ($70,507)

44. Grand County

38% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 5.4%

High school graduate: 26.8% ($32,917)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.8% ($39,863)

Bachelor’s degree: 26.9% ($38,492)

Graduate or professional degree: 11.1% ($43,229)

43. Teller County

37.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 2.8% ($31,908 median earnings)

High school graduate: 23.2% ($32,278)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.2% ($39,257)

Bachelor’s degree: 22.9% ($45,442)

Graduate or professional degree: 14.8% ($52,872)

42. Archuleta County

37.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 7.7% ($32,364 median earnings)

High school graduate: 21% ($20,792)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.1% ($26,807)

Bachelor’s degree: 25.8% ($30,960)

Graduate or professional degree: 11.4% ($50,692)

41. Elbert County

35.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 3.3% ($29,583 median earnings)

High school graduate: 24.1% ($39,846)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.7% ($54,430)

Bachelor’s degree: 24.4% ($76,901)

Graduate or professional degree: 11.4% ($69,926)

40. San Juan County

35.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 6.1%

High school graduate: 25.8% ($35,250)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.4% ($40,952)

Bachelor’s degree: 26.2% ($39,583)

Graduate or professional degree: 9.5% ($75,625)

39. Chaffee County

33.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 6.5% ($25,288 median earnings)

High school graduate: 27% ($31,331)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.7% ($31,399)

Bachelor’s degree: 19.6% ($35,799)

Graduate or professional degree: 14.2% ($49,074)

38. Custer County

32.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 6.4% ($21,513 median earnings)

High school graduate: 20.8% ($39,250)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 40.3% ($35,486)

Bachelor’s degree: 21.8% ($30,938)

Graduate or professional degree: 10.8% ($55,033)

37. Lake County

32.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 16.3% ($30,283 median earnings)

High school graduate: 25.8% ($29,800)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 25.7% ($26,534)

Bachelor’s degree: 23.6% ($39,927)

Graduate or professional degree: 8.7% ($54,837)

36. Garfield County

31% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 11.9% ($37,653 median earnings)

High school graduate: 27% ($40,090)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 30% ($37,606)

Bachelor’s degree: 20.7% ($45,184)

Graduate or professional degree: 10.3% ($54,527)

35. Park County

29.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 2.3% ($28,384 median earnings)

High school graduate: 30.9% ($30,511)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 37% ($41,280)

Bachelor’s degree: 21.4% ($57,829)

Graduate or professional degree: 8.4% ($70,524)

34. Montezuma County

29.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 10% ($26,367 median earnings)

High school graduate: 29.3% ($29,107)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.2% ($30,600)

Bachelor’s degree: 18.8% ($36,303)

Graduate or professional degree: 10.8% ($46,194)

33. Mesa County

28.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 9.5% ($26,838 median earnings)

High school graduate: 27.6% ($31,877)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.7% ($32,138)

Bachelor’s degree: 18.4% ($43,457)

Graduate or professional degree: 9.8% ($55,337)

32. Weld County

27.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 11.9% ($30,821 median earnings)

High school graduate: 27.3% ($38,531)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.2% ($41,514)

Bachelor’s degree: 18.6% ($53,917)

Graduate or professional degree: 9% ($63,537)

31. Montrose County

25.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 11% ($25,295 median earnings)

High school graduate: 31.4% ($34,147)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.4% ($31,335)

Bachelor’s degree: 17.8% ($39,877)

Graduate or professional degree: 7.4% ($52,039)

30. Alamosa County

25% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 13.2% ($25,132 median earnings)

High school graduate: 28.5% ($28,936)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.3% ($27,818)

Bachelor’s degree: 14.6% ($34,680)

Graduate or professional degree: 10.5% ($57,072)

29. Rio Grande County

24.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 12.9% ($24,360 median earnings)

High school graduate: 32.1% ($26,527)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.4% ($31,694)

Bachelor’s degree: 17.4% ($41,948)

Graduate or professional degree: 7.1% ($55,556)

28. Adams County

24.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 16.2% ($29,584 median earnings)

High school graduate: 28.6% ($36,185)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.9% ($41,242)

Bachelor’s degree: 16.5% ($54,333)

Graduate or professional degree: 7.8% ($64,842)

27. Dolores County

24.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 6.1% ($23,036 median earnings)

High school graduate: 36.2% ($35,139)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.5% ($30,357)

Bachelor’s degree: 13.5% ($34,286)

Graduate or professional degree: 10.6% ($55,417)

26. Phillips County

23.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 11.5% ($30,982 median earnings)

High school graduate: 33.1% ($40,852)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.6% ($39,492)

Bachelor’s degree: 16.6% ($39,188)

Graduate or professional degree: 7.3% ($54,167)

25. Rio Blanco County

22.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 8.2%

High school graduate: 31.5% ($43,614)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 37.6% ($36,763)

Bachelor’s degree: 16.5% ($31,544)

Graduate or professional degree: 6.2% ($53,981)

24. Saguache County

22.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 17% ($24,563 median earnings)

High school graduate: 30.5% ($27,247)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.4% ($25,186)

Bachelor’s degree: 15.1% ($37,083)

Graduate or professional degree: 7% ($26,289)

23. Pueblo County

21.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 10.3% ($21,670 median earnings)

High school graduate: 29.1% ($30,243)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 38.8% ($32,376)

Bachelor’s degree: 14.3% ($47,158)

Graduate or professional degree: 7.4% ($56,202)

22. Yuma County

21.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 11.4% ($27,566 median earnings)

High school graduate: 34.4% ($32,144)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.5% ($37,274)

Bachelor’s degree: 15.1% ($44,432)

Graduate or professional degree: 6.7% ($42,467)

21. Delta County

21.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 9.3% ($23,827 median earnings)

High school graduate: 38.3% ($28,958)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.7% ($28,866)

Bachelor’s degree: 13.7% ($37,604)

Graduate or professional degree: 8% ($47,255)

20. Kiowa County

21.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 4.3% ($42,813 median earnings)

High school graduate: 35.6% ($31,625)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 38.7% ($30,313)

Bachelor’s degree: 15.1% ($52,679)

Graduate or professional degree: 6.3% ($38,125)

19. Baca County

21.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 13.7% ($21,298 median earnings)

High school graduate: 28% ($24,904)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.9% ($26,157)

Bachelor’s degree: 15.5% ($36,094)

Graduate or professional degree: 5.9% ($41,167)

18. Huerfano County

21.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 7.6% ($23,750 median earnings)

High school graduate: 29.6% ($30,445)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 41.6% ($27,025)

Bachelor’s degree: 14.8% ($40,000)

Graduate or professional degree: 6.4% ($42,222)

17. Conejos County

21% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 12% ($20,741 median earnings)

High school graduate: 33.9% ($25,110)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.1% ($26,713)

Bachelor’s degree: 14.1% ($42,463)

Graduate or professional degree: 6.9% ($45,385)

16. Logan County

20.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 10.4% ($21,476 median earnings)

High school graduate: 33.7% ($30,210)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.6% ($38,259)

Bachelor’s degree: 13.9% ($44,301)

Graduate or professional degree: 6.3% ($43,818)

15. Jackson County

20% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 12.6% ($22,431 median earnings)

High school graduate: 28.1% ($30,966)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 39.2% ($25,875)

Bachelor’s degree: 17.2% ($53,007)

Graduate or professional degree: 2.8% ($36,250)

14. Las Animas County

19.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 12.1% ($20,966 median earnings)

High school graduate: 29.5% ($26,422)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 38.9% ($31,780)

Bachelor’s degree: 12.4% ($38,059)

Graduate or professional degree: 7.2% ($53,611)

13. Sedgwick County

19.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 13.1% ($20,167 median earnings)

High school graduate: 29.1% ($21,181)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 38.4% ($28,281)

Bachelor’s degree: 13.1% ($39,643)

Graduate or professional degree: 6.4% ($54,167)

12. Costilla County

19.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 19.1% ($20,093 median earnings)

High school graduate: 24.5% ($25,104)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 37.2% ($25,510)

Bachelor’s degree: 10.8% ($45,714)

Graduate or professional degree: 8.5% ($55,625)

11. Cheyenne County

19.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 8.4% ($28,594 median earnings)

High school graduate: 36.8% ($44,408)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.7% ($35,250)

Bachelor’s degree: 16.7% ($46,563)

Graduate or professional degree: 2.5% ($44,091)

10. Kit Carson County

18.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 10.4% ($37,525 median earnings)

High school graduate: 37.6% ($30,677)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.1% ($32,221)

Bachelor’s degree: 11.8% ($40,479)

Graduate or professional degree: 6.9% ($36,544)

9. Otero County

18.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 12.8% ($19,948 median earnings)

High school graduate: 31.9% ($30,579)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.7% ($27,110)

Bachelor’s degree: 12% ($38,861)

Graduate or professional degree: 6.6% ($54,306)

8. Fremont County

18.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 9.9% ($24,067 median earnings)

High school graduate: 39.3% ($27,281)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.3% ($34,216)

Bachelor’s degree: 11.1% ($35,462)

Graduate or professional degree: 7.4% ($47,876)

7. Prowers County

18.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 19.5% ($28,177 median earnings)

High school graduate: 26.1% ($26,138)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.1% ($30,789)

Bachelor’s degree: 11.8% ($42,734)

Graduate or professional degree: 6.6% ($46,029)

6. Moffat County

17.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 11.3% ($28,664 median earnings)

High school graduate: 38.8% ($35,313)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.4% ($38,380)

Bachelor’s degree: 11.1% ($45,213)

Graduate or professional degree: 6.5% ($53,050)

5. Morgan County

17.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 21.1% ($33,258 median earnings)

High school graduate: 31.3% ($32,062)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.2% ($34,963)

Bachelor’s degree: 11% ($42,452)

Graduate or professional degree: 6.5% ($42,935)

4. Washington County

15.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 8.1% ($29,306 median earnings)

High school graduate: 34.5% ($31,538)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 42% ($31,845)

Bachelor’s degree: 10.5% ($41,250)

Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($42,679)

3. Lincoln County

12.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 9.1%

High school graduate: 54.5% ($21,324)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 23.8% ($31,585)

Bachelor’s degree: 8.7% ($44,265)

Graduate or professional degree: 3.9% ($62,560)

2. Bent County

11.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 15.3%

High school graduate: 48.7% ($26,114)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 24.7% ($27,105)

Bachelor’s degree: 8.4% ($42,986)

Graduate or professional degree: 3% ($37,266)

1. Crowley County

9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher

Less than high school diploma: 13.9% ($30,762 median earnings)

High school graduate: 42.6% ($21,620)

Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.5% ($24,734)

Bachelor’s degree: 7.2%

Graduate or professional degree: 1.9% ($110,536)