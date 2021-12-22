League of United Latin American Citizens meets with Gov. Polis to discuss clemency for Aguilera-Mederos

DENVER (KDVR) — Update: A rally for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos will be held outside the Colorado capitol. Watch the rally on FOX31 NOW in the player above.

Story: The League of United Latin American Citizens met with Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday morning to discuss clemency for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos.

Aguilera-Mederos was sentenced to 110 years in prison for a deadly crash on Interstate 70 in 2019.

More than 4.6 million people have signed a petition asking Colorado Governor Jared Polis to offer commutation as time served, or grant clemency.

“LULAC thanks Colorado Governor Polis for his willingness to meet and discuss the case of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos. We had a very open, frank conversation about a path forward that acknowledges the lives lost, those who were hurt, and what is fair for the man convicted in this tragic accident. Our message to Governor Polis is clear; this is a case of a tragedy being turned into an egregious injustice of Colorado’s criminal court system. Life in prison for a man who is a trucker and whose brakes went out is too harsh and not an appropriate sentence for the alleged crime.” Domingo Garcia – LULAC National President

LULAC asked Governor Polis to grant clemency based upon the time already served and commute his sentence.

“Rogel Aguilera-Mederos could be any one of us who could one day face a similar situation in a traffic accident. Imagine confronting a mandatory sentence in a case where there is no deliberate malice or intent to harm others. Rogel is facing this fate because our courts have historically treated blacks and Latinos more harshly than whites. He represents the ‘other .’ The district attorney in Rogel’s case made him an example, with a morbid brake trophy for the lead deputy DA, who got the 110-year sentence. Colorado needs to revisit its mandatory minimum sentencing laws and make changes. Race and ethnic background should not play a role in our criminal court system. Justice in America should be color blind! We fully trust that Governor Polis understands that millions of Americans are watching and want to right an injustice. We hope that Rogel can go home to his family. Governor Polis, give Rogel his freedom this Christmas.” Domingo Garcia – LULAC National President

The office of Gov. Jared Polis is reviewing a clemency application for Aguilera-Mederos. The First Judicial District attorney has also filed a motion for the court to hear a reconsideration of Aguilera-Mederos’ sentence.

Aguilera-Mederos’ family is expected to join community groups Wednesday to call for Polis to take action on the sentence.