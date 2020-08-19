Leadville woman sentenced to 35 years in prison for killing boyfriend with car

LEADVILLE, Colo. (KDVR) – A Leadville woman was sentenced to 35 years in prison on Wednesday for deliberately running over her boyfriend, 55-year-old John Alexander Martinez.

Maria Day, 59, was found guilty of second-degree murder on Feb. 6 following a two-week trial.

According to the Fifth Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Day ran over Martinez with a Lexus sedan and left him to die on James Street in Leadville on July 8, 2015.

Martinez died about four hours later. He had severe wounds over his entire body.

One hour after Day hit Martinez, she called 911 to say she hit “someone,” but did not identify the person as her boyfriend.

Surveillance footage from Day’s sister’s home showed her trying to buff out some of the damage on the Lexus.

Leadville police arrested Day later that day.

“After five long years, the family and friends of John Martinez are finally able to have some semblance of justice,” said Assistant District Attorney Johnny Lombardi, who was the lead prosecutor in the case.

Day was sentenced on the following four counts: second-degree murder, leaving the scene of an accident involving death, vehicular homicide/reckless driving and careless driving resulting in death.

Day received 35 years for the murder count. The other three counts will be served concurrently.

“I want to thank the men and women of law enforcement across this state who spent countless hours ensuring Maria Day was held accountable for her brutal and hideous act of violence. Our hearts remain heavy for the Martinez family,” Lombardi said.