DENVER (KDVR) — On Saturday, nearly 2,000 riders biked 100 miles with 12,000 feet of elevation gain for the Stages Cycling Leadville Trail 100 MTB. One biker surpassed the 2015 record by 15 minutes.

Keegan Swenson, 29, from Utah, broke the male record by 15 minutes and 4 seconds with a time of 5:43:31. The previous record was 5:58:35 which was held for eight years. Swenson held the lead, racing almost 30 minutes in front of second place who crossed the finish line a few minutes after six hours.

“I was so short of the record (last year), so this year I just went all in and if I blew up in the end, I blew up,” said Swenson in a press release.

The original race began in Leadville in 1983 with a small number of runners trekking through 100 miles of the Rocky Mountains. Since then, the race expanded into a series with seven running events and four mountain biking events.

The cycling race started in 1994 with only 150 riders, according to the race’s website. In 2023, there were almost 2,000 coming from every state in the U.S. and 25 countries. The race included all age ranges from 18 to 80 years old.

“I didn’t want to just get the record by a few seconds, I wanted to make it mine. I just put my head down and gave it everything I had on my way back from Columbine,” Swenson said.

Last year, Swenson finished just over six hours. This year, he holds the record.

If you missed the race, Life Time filmed highlights on YouTube with live footage and commentators.