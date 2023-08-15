DENVER (KDVR) — On Saturday, a Leadville resident continued his eight-year tradition of raising money for the community. Ty Hall starts in dead last on the Stages Cycling Leadville Trail 100 MTB, for every person he passes, people pledge or donate to the Leadville Legacy Foundation.

The donations usually range from 10 cents to $10 or more. This year, Hall passed 1,546 out of 1,787 participants and raised $72,357 and counting. Over the past eight years, he’s raised around $450,000.

The Leadville Legacy Foundation began in 2002 by Ken Chlouber and Merilee Maupin. The money donated to the foundation gets recycled back into the community through youth scholarships.

“Leadville has a bit of an underserved population. So a lot of these scholarships and money that they’re able to give out to a lot of the locals, all stays 100% local in Leadville, helps tremendously,” said Hall.

Every graduate from Lake County High School in Leadville receives a $2,000 scholarship if they’re going on to higher education. This scholarship is applicable for any form of higher education, whether it’s truck driving school or college.

This year was Hall’s 21st Trail 100 race. After 14 years of hitting fast times, Hall decided he couldn’t go faster. For the last eight years, he’s had a new goal.

“It’s been extremely motivating for me to keep trying to stay fit and to try to continue to do this great thing for the community. It’s been, by far, the greatest thing I’ve ever done on a bike,” said Hall. “You think ‘Oh, I had some fast years.’ That’s nothing compared to what I get to do now and how I get to give back to the community as well.”

Hall saw people he knew graduate from high school with the scholarship and friends’ kids use the scholarship. Since then, he hasn’t been able to stop.

“I’m not bragging for myself, but I’m bragging for the community that kind of money in a small town like ours is like, it’s huge. And what they do with it is such a great thing with all the local kids and charities and that sort of thing,” said Hall.