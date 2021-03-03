Lead investigator in Elijah McClain case transferred out of major crimes unit

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The FOX31 Problem Solvers have confirmed the lead Aurora police detective who handled the Elijah McClain death investigation in 2019 transferred out of the major crimes homicide unit on Monday, one week after the results of an independent investigation into McClain’s death criticized the police department‘s handling of the investigation.

“Detective Matt Ingui requested a temporary reassignment to another unit. His request was not a result of any internal investigations, of which there are none,” said Matthew Longshore, a public information officer for the Aurora Police Department.

Ingui transferred to another regional task force that handles other investigations, according to Longshore.

“I stand steadfast in my support for not only Detective Ingui and his professionalism but the entire Major Crimes Homicide Unit at APD. I am very confident in the unit’s work overall and look forward to the results of the other ongoing reviews and investigations. We will implement any comprehensive procedural changes, including those presented in the report by Jonathan Smith and his team, to mirror best practices across the nation as that work is completed,” said Chief Vanessa Wilson.

Four other Aurora officers who were involved in McClain’s death investigation have left the major crimes homicide unit since November 2019.

Marcus Dudley, the commander who oversaw the Aurora Police Department’s Investigations Bureau during the course of the McClain investigation and who later applied for Aurora’s Chief of Police position, left the department Dec. 31, 2020, to become Chief of Police at the Abilene Texas Police Department, according to Lt. Chris Amsler, a public information officer for the Aurora Police Department.

Sergeant Hershel Stowell, who had been on the force since 1981, retired in June 2020, and Sgt. Matthew Fyles resigned “for personal ventures,” according to Longshore, in November 2019.

According to Longshore, David Sutherland, who worked as a temporary officer investigator in the MCHU, returned to a patrol officer role in January.

As of last week, Amsler said Stephen Jokerst, who served as the sergeant supervisor of MCHU, Nicholas Huber, who worked as an MCHU detective and Chad Lampson, a detective at the time, are all still assigned to MCHU.