Lawyer who pleaded guilty in murder-for-hire plot to be sentenced

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A woman who pleaded guilty in July to seven felonies and four misdemeanors surrounding a murder-for-hire plot to kill her estranged husband’s girlfriend will be sentenced on Monday.

Jennifer Emmi, a well known Colorado animal rights attorney, shared her side of the story with FOX31 in February, saying she was “set up.” She took a plea deal five months later.

She pleaded guilty to solicitation to commit second degree murder and other charges.

Emmi faced 16 felonies in five different cases, ranging from domestic violence and stalking, to child abuse, retaliating against witnesses and conspiracy to commit murder.

A judge will sentence her to prison Monday at 1 p.m. You can watch the sentencing live on FOX31 NOW in the player above.