DENVER (KDVR) — A man accused of drugging and sexually assaulting several women is facing additional charges, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said.

Stephen Matthews, 35, was initially arrested in April after a woman accused him of drugging her on a date they planned through a dating app. Following that arrest, police encouraged other possible victims to come forward — and they did.

Matthews was arrested again in May and, at that time, facing 34 felony counts from 16 victims, according to the DA’s office.

On Thursday, the DA’s office said there are now 15 victims involved but Matthews is facing 49 felony counts.

The charges include sexual assault – victim helpless, sexual assault – no consent, sexual assault – overcome will, drugging, and sexual assault – victim incapable of appraising condition, drugging.

Burg Simpson is representing several of Matthews’ accusers and said the law firm plans on going after the dating apps he used, which included Tinder and Hinge, because they “should be held accountable when predators like Stephen Matthews use the platforms to victimize innocent people.”

“There were multiple reports to the dating apps by women who were sexually assaulted by

Stephen Matthews, letting them know he is a rapist and he is a dangerous individual – and he

continued to be on the dating websites, able to victimize countless women,” Stephen Burg said in a statement.

In May, the group that owns the dating apps Matthews allegedly used told FOX31 the system did detect and delete accounts associated with him.

“At Match Group, we are committed to help keep our community safe and we continuously work to improve our systems to help prevent bad actors from accessing our platform. Our teams use a combination of automated tools and human moderation to help remove bad actors proactively. Our system did detect accounts associated with this perpetrator and the account was either banned immediately at sign up or quickly removed following a report. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement and will provide any information to them that would be helpful for their investigation,” the may statement said.

If you or a loved one has experienced sexual assault, the National Sexual Assault Hotline is available at 1-800-656-4673 (HOPE) or through an online chat with a trained specialist, through a chatbot and on an app.