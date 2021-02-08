Lawyer accused in murder-for-hire plot

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — An animal activist lawyer has been accused in a murder-for-hire plot.

Jennifer Emmi’ attorney, Chris Bresee, says she talked with someone about the plan, who in turn informed the government.

“The allegations, at least the way the warrant reads, is she’s understandably upset,” Bresee said. “She finds out that after sacrificing her body and had three beautiful kids that her husband literally traded her in for a much younger girl.”

Bresee said there were supposedly computer records and phone records as the basis for the warrant.

She surrendered to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office two weeks ago on violation of a protective order, according to Bresee. That’s when she learned about the warrant for her arrest on the murder-for-hire scheme.

Emmi is being held on a $3 million bond. She’s due in court Feb. 26 for a preliminary hearing.