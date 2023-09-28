DENVER (KDVR) — A settlement has been reached in the case between John Hurley’s family, the man killed by police during the Olde Town Arvada shooting two years ago, and the Arvada Police Department.

On Thursday, the law firm representing Hurley’s family, Law Firm of Rathod Mohambedbhai LLC, said a settlement was reached in the civil rights case.

The lawsuit was originally filed on June 22, 2022, by Hurley’s mother Kathleen Boleyn. According to the lawsuit, Hurley died needlessly because Arvada police officers failed to confront the active shooter, verify that Hurley was a threat, and an officer failed to announce himself before shooting Hurley from behind.

Officer, good Samaritan killed in Olde Town

On June 21, 2021, three people were killed in the shooting in Olde Town Arvada: Officer Gordon Beesley, Hurley, and the gunman.

The suspect Ronald Troyke “expressed hatred of police officers,” and “targeted” Beesley.

Hurley heard the gunshots and intervened. He was described as a good Samaritan who “likely disrupted what could have been a larger loss of life.” Hurley was ultimately shot and killed by a responding officer who had mistaken him for another shooter.

Parties agree to settle

The City of Arvada and the Arvada Police Department agreed to settle the case with Hurley’s family as they “recognized that this was a horrific set of circumstances for all involved,” said both parties in a joint statement.

The two parties also agreed to explore the possibility of a memorial to commemorate those lost that day.

Hurley’s family members are planning on holding a press conference on Thursday.