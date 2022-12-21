COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — A 29-year-old man beaten by Colorado Springs Police Department officers as seen on body camera video is filing a lawsuit against the individuals involved.

Dalvin Gadson, who is a Black man and Army veteran, was pulled over by officers but ended up beaten, bloodied and in handcuffs as is shown in the body camera video. CSPD told FOX31 it is currently conducting a separate internal affairs investigation into the October incident.

Gadson hired civil rights attorney Harry Daniels, who said his client is lucky to be alive after officers abused their power during a traffic stop by using excessive force.

Daniels and Gadson spoke along with Bakari Sellers, Latrice Latin and Kevin Mehr at a news conference in front of CSPD Headquarters Wednesday morning.

*Editors note: The press release about the conference listed it as a federal lawsuit against the City of Colorado Springs and CSPD in addition to the officers involved but at the conference clarified the suit is filed in the United States District Court of Colorado just against the officers, as of now.