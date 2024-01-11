COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — The lawsuit against Sunset Amphitheater and its parent company Notes Live about noise pollution has been officially dismissed as of Thursday, according to Notes Live.

In September 2023, a lawsuit was filed against Sunset Amphitheater seeking to halt the construction of the venue until it could demonstrate compliance with a Colorado noise pollution law. The lawsuit alleged that Sunset Amphitheatre would emit noise in excess of lawful compliance in eight neighborhoods.

JW Roth, CEO and chairman of Notes Live said, “My family’s been in Colorado since before it was even a state, and I don’t think there’s any better place in the world than Colorado Springs. It is my absolute honor to open The Sunset this summer and to contribute to the incredible vibrancy of our community. Let’s rock and roll!”

Notes Live said that construction is at 60% and anticipates an opening in the summer of 2024.

More news about the grand opening is expected in the coming weeks.