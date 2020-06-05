Lawsuit against City of Denver that calls for stopping DPD’s use of less-lethal weapons moved to federal court

DENVER (KDVR) — A lawsuit asking a judge to take immediate action to prevent the Denver Police Department from continuing its use of less lethal weapons, like pepper balls, was moved from state court to federal court on Friday.

The suit, filed as a class-action, names four protesters who said they were negatively affected by the police tactics. The suit also includes video clips and photographs of incidents recorded on social media and elsewhere.

The complaint accuses the police of engaging in “injurious riot control tactics without issuing clear warnings and orders to disperse.”

The suit also references a FOX31 report about Megan Matthews who said she suffered facial fractures when a 40mm sponge grenade struck her in the eye during her peaceful protest.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers asked the police and the City of Denver for comment on the lawsuit. At this point, we have not heard back.